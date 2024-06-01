Nasstar (LON:NASA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.75

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.16). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 6,100 shares.

Nasstar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.75.

About Nasstar

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

