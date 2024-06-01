Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Update

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 688.0 days.

OTCMKTS NNCSF remained flat at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Nanosonics has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

