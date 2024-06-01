Nano-X Imaging’s (NNOX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NNOX opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $483.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 611.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 471.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 15.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.