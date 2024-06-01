Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.61. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 405,128 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Wednesday.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 611.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 15.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

