MVM Partners LLC Invests $18.77 Million in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,605,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,000. OptiNose comprises approximately 10.9% of MVM Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MVM Partners LLC owned approximately 13.00% of OptiNose at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OptiNose by 71.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,189 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,848,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 47,564 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,699,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OptiNose

In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $36,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,263.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,602 shares of company stock worth $68,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

OptiNose Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OptiNose stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 490,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.10.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

