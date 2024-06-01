Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9,716.40

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,716.40 ($124.09) and traded as high as GBX 9,888 ($126.28). Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,825 ($125.48), with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,719.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,870.30. The company has a market capitalization of £383.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,438.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a GBX 250 ($3.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is currently 7,320.64%.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.