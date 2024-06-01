Morgan Stanley Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $103.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.94.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $92.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.