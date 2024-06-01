Moonbeam Market Cap Tops $262.25 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $262.25 million and $7.10 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00053130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000962 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,121,166,920 coins and its circulating supply is 865,522,114 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

