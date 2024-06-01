Monks (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,152.26

Shares of Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,152.26 ($14.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,176 ($15.02). Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($14.81), with a volume of 279,320 shares trading hands.

Monks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 115,400.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,083.16.

Insider Activity at Monks

In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £10,001.25 ($12,772.99). In related news, insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.29), for a total value of £7,273.50 ($9,289.27). Also, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £10,001.25 ($12,772.99). 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monks Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

