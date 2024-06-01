Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.70

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 8800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a market cap of C$43.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.58.

About Mongolia Growth Group

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

