Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Trading Down 4.5%

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Monex Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

About Monex Group

(Get Free Report)

Monex Group, Inc, an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.