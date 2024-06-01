Monero (XMR) 1-Day Volume Tops $54.49 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Monero has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $149.40 or 0.00220807 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.76 billion and $54.49 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,666.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00676067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00122997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00043817 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00066932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00090791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,444,020 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

