Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,890,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 17,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,977,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 248,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 226,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

