Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,961,931 shares in the company, valued at $284,636,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $2,363,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,606,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $1,535,850.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

