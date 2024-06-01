Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Up 0.8%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.67). 85,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 172,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.66).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.92. The company has a market cap of £151.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,091.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Mobius Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. Mobius Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 833.33%.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

