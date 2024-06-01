Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Update

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 6,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,768,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,768,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MIR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.86. 1,135,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,999. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIR. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.