Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 14.2% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

