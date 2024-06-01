Microgen (LON:MCGN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.69) and traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.69). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.69), with a volume of 26,257 shares trading hands.
Microgen Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 367.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 367.50. The company has a market cap of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About Microgen
Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Microgen
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Microgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.