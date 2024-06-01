MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MicroAlgo Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MLGO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,385. MicroAlgo has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.
About MicroAlgo
