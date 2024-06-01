MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MicroAlgo Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLGO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,385. MicroAlgo has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

