MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Shares Up 0.6%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 1,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

