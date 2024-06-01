Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Mexco Energy stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $24.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mexco Energy news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,447 shares of company stock valued at $127,063. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

