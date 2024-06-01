Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Senior Officer Sells C$92,632.96 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Senior Officer Sarah Boon sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.92, for a total value of C$92,632.96.

TSE MX opened at C$73.11 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of C$50.57 and a 1 year high of C$74.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.1736234 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

