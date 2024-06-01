Mercer Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Mercer Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas accounts for 4.0% of Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mercer Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,480,000 after purchasing an additional 485,711 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

CCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.60 to $13.70 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of CCU stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 106,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,405. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

