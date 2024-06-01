MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.86

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and traded as low as $21.45. MEG Energy shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 118,308 shares traded.

MEG Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

