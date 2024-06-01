Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $6,516,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 347,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.37. 11,406,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,781. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.