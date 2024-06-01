Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $6,516,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 347,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.37. 11,406,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,781. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.