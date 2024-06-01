McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 42,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $6.89 on Friday, hitting $258.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,124,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,934. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average of $282.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

