Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $678.88

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 678.88 ($8.67) and traded as high as GBX 792.25 ($10.12). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 792 ($10.11), with a volume of 294,974 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.17) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.11) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 790.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 679.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,155.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Michael Wright purchased 456 shares of Mattioli Woods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 790 ($10.09) per share, with a total value of £3,602.40 ($4,600.77). Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mattioli Woods

(Get Free Report)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.