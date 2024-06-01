Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $443.67 and last traded at $442.94. Approximately 411,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,402,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $415.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock worth $896,753,428. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after acquiring an additional 330,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.