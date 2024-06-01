Martin Keith Thomas Purchases 565 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider Martin Keith Thomas acquired 565 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,237.60 ($7,966.28).

Diversified Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

DEC opened at GBX 1,175 ($15.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,070.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 941.62. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 822.50 ($10.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,930 ($24.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £558.01 million, a PE ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 741.63%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

