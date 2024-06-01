Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Marston’s Stock Performance

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 35.80 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,193.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.15. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin Platt purchased 347,886 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £100,886.94 ($128,846.67). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Featured Articles

