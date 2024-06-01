Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Reduced by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,672,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665,120 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises 4.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Manulife Financial worth $259,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $473,568,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 694.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,367 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,628,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2,351.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,529,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,271 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $26.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

