Manta Network (MANTA) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $568.86 million and $22.59 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,319,791 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 325,319,790.6666667 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.72026787 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $31,534,707.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

