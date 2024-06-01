Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 903 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $13.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.62. 3,915,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

