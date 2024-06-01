Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.16. 1,555,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,670. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

