Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,830 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 542.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 110,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 116.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 250,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 134,846 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.03. 2,250,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,447. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,383.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,425 shares of company stock worth $624,391. 70.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

