Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 9,406,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

