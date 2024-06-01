Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $202,191,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.05. 1,565,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,722. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

