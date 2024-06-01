Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,859 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

