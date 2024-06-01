Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 743 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 22.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 23.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $960.35. 1,040,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $936.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $858.96. The company has a market capitalization of $378.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

