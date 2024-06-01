Makena Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. UDR accounts for about 2.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of UDR worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,482,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in UDR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after buying an additional 394,581 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,878,000 after buying an additional 403,377 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 35.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in UDR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,744,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,225,000 after acquiring an additional 429,114 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

UDR Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. 3,719,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,020. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

