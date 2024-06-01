Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,337 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,340,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 790,965 shares of company stock valued at $390,715,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $466.83. 16,919,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500,032. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.07 and its 200-day moving average is $430.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $258.45 and a one year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

