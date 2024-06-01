Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases 55,900 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International comprises about 2.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. 1,498,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,912. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

