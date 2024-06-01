Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 132,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $45.36. 1,920,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

