Makena Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Makena Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,254 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of GMS worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 174,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 370,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

