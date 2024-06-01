Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Update

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

Shares of MEQYF remained flat at 135.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of 127.95 and a 12-month high of 149.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of 135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of 117.93.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

