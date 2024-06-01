MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after buying an additional 696,140 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after buying an additional 642,494 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in MAG Silver by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after buying an additional 153,274 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $22,518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MAG Silver by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

