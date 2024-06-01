Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $345.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDGL. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $6,693,860.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,701,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,389,547. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL stock opened at $236.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.84. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of -0.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.