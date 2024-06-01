Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 5,523 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $103,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.29. 4,598,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,923. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.59.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

