Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 448,972 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,972 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $69,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,051,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $468,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $869,000. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 428,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 1,679,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,047. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

