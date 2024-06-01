Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7,426.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,449,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

PKW stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $108.33.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

